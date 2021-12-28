Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Fight Replay Airs December 28 on Showtime

With the new year just around the corner, Showtime will televise a rebroadcast of the December 18 Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 PPV, including the Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez and Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore fights on Tuesday night, December 28.

Undefeated YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, delivered a KO of the year before 2022 with his sixth round knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

When Paul and Woodley first fought, the fight was competitive with Woodley getting the better of the Ohio native and in the end the judges gave the fight to the hometown favorite Jake Paul.

Woodley and many viewers felt that Paul lost the first fight, some even suggested the conspiracy that there was a No Knockout Clause and that is why Woodley took his foot off the gas and back down after hurting him several times.

Woodley would get his second chance, when original opponent Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight with Paul with only a few weeks notice Woodley agreed to be a late replacement.

The fight started very tactical and was like a chess match with both fighters playing the part of counter puncher, but then Paul was able to feint a punch to the body causing Woodley to drop his hands and then get hit with a flush powerful right hand on the ear that sent him face first out cold on the canvas.

The co-main on the card was 7 division world champion Amanda Serrano taking on Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez in a fight Serrano dominated, leaving the Spanish boxers face disfigured and swollen.

The special attraction of the night pit two sports stars against each other, when former NBA star Deron Williams and NFL great Frank Gore went toe to toe in what was surprisingly an action packed heavyweight fight.

Both Williams and Gore proved they could fight and take a punch with both guys trading power shots and hurting each other. The two came off respectful and almost calm before the fight but inside the ring they were trying to knock each other’s heads off.

During the post-fight press-conference Jake Paul and the head of MVP promotions announced that the fight would replay on Showtime on December 28 so fans should mark their calender’s to re-watch the PPV event.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch will air on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

