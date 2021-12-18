Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II Live Stream Tonight on Showtime PPV

The self-proclaimed MVP of boxing, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will return to the boxing ring on December 18 in a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, Live on Showtime PPV.

Paul is 4 and 0 in boxing with 3 knockouts to his name, the first fight of his career to go the distance was against Tyron Woodley and some even felt Woodley was able to do enough to win but was robbed on the cards.

Tonight both fighters promise to “Leave No Doubt” in the ring and will aim to finish the fight by KO or win so decisively that the decision won’t be questioned.

The original opponent to fight tonight with Paul was undefeated Tommy Fury who is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Fury pulled out of the fight on December 6 stating a bad bacterial infection and broken rib during training.

Instead of postponing the fight or canceling it, the promotion reached out to Tyron Woodley and the UFC legend accepted the short notice fight saving the entire event.

Paul felt the fight must go on because he wanted all the undercard fighters including his fighter Amanda Serrano to get paid and it shows his generous side to take such a risky opponent again on short notice.

Woodley told media that he had a feeling that he would be called to fight soon, and that is why he was in the gym staying ready and training. He feels this was destiny and was meant to be and he will be given a second chance to make sure they don’t rob him of a victory.

The undercard will also feature Former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL running back Frank Gore fighting each other in their pro boxing debuts. The two sports stars will fight in the heavyweight division in a four round bout.

Amanda Serrano will go up to lightweight and fight Spanish opponent Miriam Gonzalez in a ten rounder.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Women’s Lightweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Super Middleweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

Heavyweight – Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Cruiserweight – J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira

Light Welterweight – Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo

Event: “Leave No Doubt” Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II

Venue: The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Date and Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: SHOWTIME PPV

For more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/4902/paul-vs-woodley-ii

Like this: Like Loading...