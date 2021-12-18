Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora 2 FREE Live Stream on YouTube Before The Bell

The big heavyweight rematch between New Zealand’s own Joseph Parker and the eccentric Brit Derek Chisora will take place on December 18th in Manchester, England.

Matchoom Boxing will show several undercard bouts on the Parker-Chisora 2 card on their YouTube channel as part of their Before The Bell pre-fight show and fight card.

The main event fight card will only be live streamed on DAZN a subscription based service that specializes in live streaming sporting events.

The Before The Bell show is a popular pre-fight event that treats fight fans to live fights on YouTube and has a break down by analysts talking about the main event and undercard bouts.

Undefeated young prospects are usually showed cased on the Free live stream and its a great chance for fans to witness these budding stars progress in their careers, you never know they could be the future stars of boxing and fans can say they followed and watched them since they were early prospects fighting on the prelims.

Before The Bell: Parker vs Chisora 2 Fight Card

Rhiannon Dixon vs Vaida Masiokaite

Sandy Ryan vs Maria Capriolo

Jordan Thompson vs Piotr Budziszewski

The broadcast airs on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube.

Before The Bell: Parker vs Chisora 2 Live Stream Undercard



Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

The Parker-Chisora 2 main event broadcast will be shown on www.dazn.com.

