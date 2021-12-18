Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora II Fight Live Stream Tonight!

Matchroom boxing holding a huge heavyweight bout before Christmas and it will be a gift for fight fans if Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora 2 lives up to the first match.

The event will be shown in the states online through the DAZN live streaming service, and it takes place in Manchester, England which will be a heavily pro Chisora crowd.

When the fighters first met they had an interesting fight, with Chisora dropping Parker seconds into the first round. Parker was able to weather the storm and turn the tide in the mid to late rounds edging the fight on the cards.

Chisora was complacent and let Parker off the hook and that was his downfall because the former WBO heavyweight champion from New Zealand is a great boxer off the back foot and he went back to his bread and butter to box Chisora up.

One of the things that has alluded Chisora was championship gold, and after so many defeats in his long career he still refuses to give up hope that he one day can wrap a world title belt around his waste but he has made it known the focus now is to make big money so he doesn’t have to worry about retiring with nothing.

The Matchroom boxing card is stacked with talent and will be a cant miss before Christmas time.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora

Super Middleweight – Jack Cullen vs. Kevin Lelesadjo

Super Featherweight – Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo

Super Middleweight – Carlos Congora vs. Lerrone Richards

Heavyweight – Alen Babic vs. David Spilmont

Cruiserweight – David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin

Women’s Welterweight – Sandy Ryan vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo

Cruiserweight – Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Budziszewski

Women’s Lightweight – Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Date and Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

