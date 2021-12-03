Kerman Lejarraga vs. Jack Flatley Fight Live Stream on Dec. 3

Kerman Lejarraga vs Jack Flatley takes place at the Bilbao Arena in Spain on Friday, December 3rd for the European junior middleweight title. The event is promoted by Matchroom and will be shown via live stream on DAZN.

The Co-main event is Damian Biacho vs. Guillermo Rivero an all Spanish bout between two unbeaten super middleweights.

The son of Ricky Hatton will also be on the card. Campbell Hatton who campaigns at lightweight will take on Attila Csereklye.

European 154 lbs champion Kerman Lejarraga (33-2, 25 KOs) will have the support of his hometown when he fights in Bilbao, Spain, against British challenger Jack Flatley (17-1, 4 KOs) .

Lejarraga beat Dylan Charrat for the title and this will be his first time defending the belt.

His opponent Jack Flatley is a tough contender with only one defeat.

In the match, Lejarraga believes his power will be the difference because Flatley has so few KO’s to his record he has no concern of being badly hurt.

Flatley will need to box a perfect match in the hometown of the champion and that will be a tough task because he would have to hope the judges do not show favoritism to the hometown guy.

The co-main event Damian Biacho vs. Guillermo Rivero is for the Spanish 168 lbs tile.

Biacho (11-0, 2 KOs) and Rivero (8-0-1, 1 KOs) are both from Spain and both are unbeaten in their respective careers. Someone’s 0 has got to go, neither guy is known for their power but fighting in their country will likely bring the motivation to entertain the fans and win them over.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Kerman Lejarraga vs. Jack Flately

Super Middleweight – Damian Biacho vs. Guillermo Rivero

Light Welterweight – Jonathan Alonso vs. Mohamed El Marcouchi

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Attila Csereklye

Flyweight – Samuel Carmona vs. Luis Fernando Villa Padilla

Middleweight – Jhon Jader Obregon vs. Gerome Warburton

Venue: Bilbao Arena in Spain

Date and Time: Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET/PT

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

