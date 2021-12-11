Live Stream of Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova Fight Dec. 11 on DAZN

Matchroom Boxing heads to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on December 11 for a double-header with Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri in the main event and the co-main event will be Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova.

Conor Benn is the son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn and he is looking to make his own named in boxing in the welterweight division and he takes a step up in class against former world champion Chris Algieri.

The Co-main event will showcase the women’s undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor taking on Firuza Sharipova.

Taylor, 35, is currently undefeated with a record of 19 wins, 0 losses and 9 of her wins by knockout.

The Irish boxing star and Olympic gold medalist is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the world and many consider her the number one pound for pound female boxer in the world.

She is a two division world champion having held belts at 140 and 135 pounds and she currently reigns supreme at lightweight with all of the belts in her possession, WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring Magazine belt.

Her opponent tonight is 27-year-old, Firuza Sharipova, of Kazakhstan a decorated amateur boxer who has competed in three different weight divisions.

Sharipova comes from the same country as middleweight champion and knockout artist Gennady Golovkin.

She is has a record of 14 wins, 1 defeat, and 8 of her wins by knockout. Her only professional defeated was in her pro debut since then she hasn’t lost a fight and this will be her first time fighting for a world title.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Matchroom boxing and broadcast live on DAZN.

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF Titles)

The fight will take place on Saturday night, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET, 10:00 am PT and will be live streamed online through DAZN streaming service (DAZN.com).

