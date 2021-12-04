Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2 Fight Live Stream on December 4

The rematch between Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde is set to take place at the Copperbox Arena in London, on December 4th and the fight will be live stream and televised through BT Sport in the UK.

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde met for the first time in the ring on December 5, 2020 of last year, and the fight was close but the judges gave it to Arthur by split decision.

Yarde felt he was robbed on the cards and vowed to win in the rematch by knockout, while Arthur felt he was the rightful winner and claims this time around he will beat Yarde decisively to leave no doubt in the mind of the fans.

Arthur (19-0, 13 KOs) comes from Manchester, England and is a boxer-puncher who can box and has enough pop to end the fight if he feels like it.

The 30-year-old Commonwealth champion hopes to remain undefeated and is confident that the first fight with Yarde was no fluke or gift, he will be even more motivated in the rematch to silence Yarde and prove he won it fair and square.

Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) is known as the ‘The Beast from the East’ because he has the power and ferocity knocking out the majority of his opponents.

One of the criticisms of the 30-year-old Yarde is his boxing skill set, he was told he was too wild and flawed, and would need to tighten up his defense and work on not spending all his energy for the KO.

He wants to show he has worked on his conditioning and improved as a boxer and show he is not just a wild puncher. He plans to end this fight by KO and do it with precision not just brute force.

The event is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotions and broadcast on BT Sport.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Lyndon Arthur vs. Anthony Yarde

Super Welterweight – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Bradley Skeete

Super Lightweight – Sony Liston Ali vs. Lee Hallet

Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Luke Merrifield

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Paul Holt

Super Featherweight – Charles Frankham vs. Lee Glover

Heavyweight – George Fox vs. Kamil Sokolowski

Bantamweight – Dennis McCann vs. Juan Jose Jurado

Lightweight – Sam Noakes vs. Shaun Cooper

Venue: Copper Box Arena in London, England

Date and Time: Saturday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: BT Sport

