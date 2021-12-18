NBA vs. NFL: Deron Williams vs Frank Gore Fight Live Stream Tonight on Paul vs Woodley 2

The rematch between YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champ and MMA legend Tyron Woodley is about to go down and a special attraction on the card that is sure to get attention is the pro boxing debut’s of NBA star Deron Williams and NFL star Frank Gore.

Deron Williams was once considered a top Point Guard in the NBA alongside the likes of Chris Paul and Tony Parker.

He had a long career in the NBA and won Olympic gold with the USA basketball dream team.

The basketball star grew up wrestling as a kid and is a big fan of MMA and trains in it. When the opportunity to have a boxing match came he took it and is excited to experience how it is to go toe to toe in the ring and is taking this fight seriously.

Frank Gore is third in the all time rushing yards list for the NFL and although he wasn’t a standout back or top running back in any years he played, he was a workhorse playing 16 years in a position with a short shelf life.

Most running backs last 5 years or less due to the damage and impacts they take using their body takes running the ball down the middle. Gore who was never given a shot to last in the NFL due to two torn ACL’s in his left knee he had in College at the University of Miami but he defied the odds and had longevity to last 16 years in the NFL.

Gore who grew up watching boxing, started training in boxing around 2006 to stay in shape during the off season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He looks to prove the doubters wrong tonight and get the win in his pro debut on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 card.

Williams and Gore both weighed in close to the same range, 211 pounds for the 6’3 former point guard and 209 pounds for the 5’9 former running back.

The bout will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PAY-PER-VIEW, Live Stream available for purchase $59.99 online www.sho.com/sports/fights/4902/paul-vs-woodley-ii

