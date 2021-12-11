Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo Live Stream on Showtime Championship Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Championship boxing will broadcast and live stream the Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo WBC Bantamweight title fight from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on December 11th.

The Delayed Broadcast of last weeks Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz Pay-Per-View will air before the main event.

Multiple weight champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire is one of the oldest champions in boxing and he doesn’t see retirement in the near future.

The Filipino-American boxer puncher known for his devastating left hook finisher, won the WBC title by knocking out the French Champion Nordine Oubaali in the fourth round.

Donaire at age 39 feels rejuvenated. When fighters typically go up in weight as they get older, Donaire went up but came back down from the 126 pound featherweight division to 118 pounds and he was able to still be sharp and strong.

Normally when a fighter cuts down in weight as they get older they do not have the same strength and power, Donaire has defied those odds.

Tonight a young Filipino hungry is ready to become a world champion will be across the ring from him, Reymart Gaballo who at 25 will have youth on his side.

Gaballo who is a hard hitter and undefeated told media he looked up to Nonito Donaire and never thought he would be fighting his childhood idol one day. He had to think about the fight and Nonito agreed that there is no bad blood and its all for sport.

This will be the opportunity of a lifetime for Gaballo if he can defeat Donaire he becomes a world champion and puts his name in the mix as one of the top dogs in the bantamweight division.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (WBC Title)

Welterweight – Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley

Super Bantamweight – Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara

Light Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez

Cruiserweight – Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams

Welterweight – Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael

Light Welterweight – Jesus Silveyra vs. M. Perez Aispuro

Light Welterweight – Bryan Flores vs. Tyrone Luckey

Heavyweight – Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones

Like this: Like Loading...