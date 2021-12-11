Sunny Edwards vs Jayson Mama Fight Live Stream on Sky Cable PPV

Probellum promotions hosts a stacked boxing card in Dubai, UAE on December 11th, with Sunny Edwards vs. Jayson Mama, and Donnie Nietes vs. Norbelto Jimenez in the featured bouts.

The event will be shown in the UK on BoxNation and in the Philippines on Sky Cable PPV with Live Stream options.

The original co-main event was supposed to be Johnriel Casimero vs. Paul Butler for Casimero’s WBO bantamweight title, but the Filipino champion failed to make weight and then pulled out of the fight due to gastritis, Paul Butler is now facing former world champion Joseph Agbeko.

The main event of the evening is a Flyweight Championship between IBF champion Sunny Edwards of England and Filipino challenger Jayson Mama.

Edwards and Mama are both undefeated with the same record of 16 wins and zero losses. They are not knockout artists with only single digit KO’s on their records.

Edwards is the favorite and Mama is the underdog.

Not much is known of Mama so he could be a dark horse and Edwards knows in boxing you cannot count out or overlook fighters who are not well known they can surprise and pull off some big upsets.

This is the biggest step up in competition for the 25-year-old Mama who has fought the majority of his career in the Philippines.

Irish fan favorite Jono Carroll will also be on the card taking on Aelio Mesquita in a lightweight contest.

Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Sunny Edwards vs Jayson Mama (IBF Title)

Super Flyweight – Donnie Nietes vs Norbelto Jimenez

Bantamweight – Paul Butler vs Joseph Agbeko

Lightweight – Jono Carroll vs Aelio Mesquita

Featherweight – Hasibullah Ahmadi vs Nadir Baloch

Welterweight – Rohan Date vs Kelvin Dotel

Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs Julio Cesar Calimeno

Super Featherweight – Anthony de Bruijn vs Diego Valtierra

Super Flyweight – Sultan Al Nuaimi vs Sahil Rahman

Super Featherweight – Fahad Al Bloushi vs Kamarudeen Boyefio

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: BoxNation in UK and Sky Cable PPV in Philippines

