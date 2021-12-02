TrillerVerz IV: Hunter vs Forrest and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Live Stream on FITE

TrillerVerzuz IV: Hunter vs Forrest and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia official Pay-Per-View Live Stream will take place on Friday, December 2 on FITE.TV.

Triller continues to bring you groundbreaking entertainment with another TrillerVerz boxing card with a Verzuz battle between two iconic rap groups from the 90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia.

The boxing card will take place in New York and the Musical event will take place in Hollywood, California.

In the boxing part, it stacked with heavyweight action.

American contender Micheal Hunter will take on Jerry Forrest in the headliner and the supporting cast will feature undefeated heavyweights Cassius Chaney and George Arias going at it, also showcased on the card is the son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe-Morrison.

Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (20-1-1, 14 KOs) is going to be in a tough fight with a slick Dominican southpaw with power in veteran Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs).

The co-main is a battle between two undefeated prospects Cassius Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs), of New London, CT taking on ‘Gentleman’ George Arias, (16-0, 7 KOs) of the Bronx, NY.

Undefeated knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison, (18-0, 17 KOs) fights former NFL Linebacker, Mike Balogun, (17-0, 13 KOs) in an interesting bout between two hard hitters which could end in a KO.

The Verzuz musical part will feature the legendary rap group from Cleveland, Ohio, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony known for hits “Tha Crossroads”, and “1st of tha Month”, taking on Three 6 Mafia Memphis, Tennessee known for the Oscar winning song “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp”.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Michael Hunter vs. Jerry Forrest

Heavyweight – Cassius Chaney vs. George Arias

Heavyweight – Trey Lippe-Morrison vs. Mike Balogun

Heavyweight – Junior Wright vs. Joe Jones

Light Heavyweight – Frederic Julan vs. Khainell Wheeler

Venue: Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, NY.

Date and Time: Friday, December, 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV

Triller Verzuz: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia from the Hollywood Palladium, in Hollywood, California right after the fights starting at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

