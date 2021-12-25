Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Nicholas DeLomba Live on PBC on FOX Christmas Day

Premier Boxing Champions goes to the Prudential Center in Newwark, New Jersey on Christmas Day with New Jersey’s own Vito Mielnicki Jr. headlining the card against Nicholas DeLomba, and Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce in the co-main.

The PBC on FOX card will also live stream the fights on the Fox Sports App, as well as show the undercard bouts on FS1 and the main card will be televised on FOX.

Mielnicki Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) is a top prospect from New Jersey who was still in high school when he turned pro and was widely regarded as one of the future stars in boxing.

The welterweight hit a roadblock in April when he suffered his first professional defeat against James Martin.

The 19-year-old feels the loss took a big burden off his shoulders and now he doesn’t have to worry about having to live up to being undefeated and can now perform without the stress that must unbeaten prospects have to live with.

He will face Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) in front of a hometown crowd ready to cheer him on on Christmas Day.

The co-main event will feature middleweight prospect Joey Spencer who currently is undefeated with a record of 13 wins, no losses, and 9 wins by way of KO.

Spencer, 21, is originally from Michigan but trains out of California and he is quickly becoming a fighter to look out for on PBC.

He will take on 30-year-old Mexican-American Limberth Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) in an 8-round middleweight fight.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba

Light Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce

Featherweight – Rajon Chance vs. Elon De Jesus

Middleweight – Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard

Featherweight – Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin

Welterweight – Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Keeshawn Williams

Light Middleweight – Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones

Welterweight – Michael Anderson vs. Noe Lopez

Welterweight – Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Rose

Light Middleweight – Dwyke Flemmings vs. George Gethers

Welterweight – Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins

Event: PBC on FOX: Mielnicki vs. DeLomba

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Date and Time: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FOX and FS1

