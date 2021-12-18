Watch Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez Live Stream on Paul vs Woodley 2

One of the greatest women boxers of all time Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano will again co-headline an event with Jake Paul.

Serrano, 33, will take on Miriam Gutierrez of Spain in a 10-round lightweight non title bout on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Showtime PPV event on Saturday, December 18.

She credits Paul for helping her get the notice and media attention she never got in boxing before, and also for being generous financially where other promoters would grossly underpay female boxers, Paul makes sure Serrano gets paid well.

Amanda Serrano is having her best year under the guidance of YouTube sensation turned boxing and boxing promoter Jake Paul.

Paul saw the talent in Serrano and felt she was being treated unfairly in boxing and deserved to be paid much more because of all the accomplishments she has achieved in the ring.

So he has put her on his undercards as the co-main event paying her six figures and now seven figures compared to the few thousands she was paid and having to fight on obscure little known productions.

Serrano is finally getting her recognition and she too once knocked Jake Paul until she got to know him and also the respect and admiration he has shown her gave her a change of heart, she now considers him a real professional who is misunderstood because the public only sees one side his personality.

The big goal for Serrano is to land a mega-fight with undefeated Irish star Katie Taylor who is currently the undisputed lightweight champion.

Paul believes his fighter Serrano is the only boxer there that Taylor should fight next because it makes the most sense legacy wise and financially, but the ball is in promoter Eddie Hearn’s court if he is willing to put up his unblemished fighter in with a hard hitting southpaw like Serrano.

Watch the Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez fight on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:00/6:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME PPV for more information on how to watch and order the event visit: www.sho.com/sports/fights/4902/paul-vs-woodley-ii

