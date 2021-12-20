Watch Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar Live Stream Tonight on ESPN+

Andrew Moloney returns home to Australia and he will take on Filipino Froilan Saludar in a 10 round super flyweight main event promoted by No Limit Boxing Promotions and held at The Star Event Centre in Sydney on December 21.

The Moloney-Saludar card will be shown in the USA via ESPN+ live streaming service and in Australia on FOXTEL and Kayo.

Moloney (21-2, 14 KOs) is a former WBA super flyweight champion who lost the title to American Joshua Franco in 2020, the two would eventually fight a total of three times, with Moloney losing twice and the second one ruled no decision.

The native Australian is happy to be back home and fight in front of a hometown crowd having spend his last three fight camps in the USA.

Th 30-year-old still feels he can become a champion and will need to put on an impressive outing against top contenders to help him secure another title shot.

Tonight he will be in against a durable come forward Filipino contender in Froilan Saludar.

Saludar (32-4-1, 22 KOs) turned pro in 2009, and in his one and only title fight he lost to Japanese WBO flyweight champion Sho Kimura by KO.

At the age of 32 and fighting in a lower weight division his clock is ticking and he will need to beat Moloney to move forward in his hunt for another world title shot.

The card is stacked with talent from Australia and if the fights deliver with action it would be a great present for fighting fans heading into Christmas weekend.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight – Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar

Light Heavyweight – Faris Chevalier vs Renold Quinlan

Heavyweight – Jackson Murray vs David Tuliloa

Super Featherweight – Jye Lane Taylor vs Manuer A Matet

Cruiserweight – Tim Simona vs Aaron Cocco

Featherweight – Daniel Harwood vs Caleb Sims

Event: Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar

Venue: The Star Event Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT

TV/Live Stream: FOXTEL in Australia, ESPN+ live stream online in the USA

