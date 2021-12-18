Watch David Morrell vs. Alantez Fox Live on PBC on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions returns to The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday night for a super middleweight championship on FOX.

WBA world super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. is ready to face experienced 6’4″ Alantez Fox in a title defense as the headline main event in his adopted hometown.

Morrell (5-0, 4 KOs) is only 23, and is a decorated top amateur from Cuba. He only has 5 pro fights but already captured a secondary title and is aiming for bigger fights.

The PBC don’t want to rush him but he believes his skills are amateur experience is good enough to help him to compete with the top contenders in the division.

The main goal is ultimately the cash cow of boxing Canelo Alvarez, the fight is highly unlikely and a long ways, but Morrell can use that as motivation to land a big payday and legacy bought with the Mexican superstar.

Fox (28-2-1, 13 KOs) comes from Maryland and he is ready to pull off an upset tonight against a highly touted and praised opponent.

The title even though not the main belt that Canelo owns, is on the line and that is extra motivation for Fox tonight.

The co-feature is a lightweight showdown between two southpaws in the division undefeated Jose “El Rayo” Valenzuela taking on contender Austin Dulay in a 10 round 135-pound bout.

Valenzuela is undefeated with 10 wins and he trains under Jose Benavidez Sr. who also trains undefeated super middleweight David Benavidez.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Alantez Fox (WBA Title)

Lightweight – Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay

Light Welterweight – Alberto Puello vs. Ve Shawn Owens

Light Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins

Light Heavyweight – Suray Mahmutovic vs. Chino Hill

Super Featherweight – Hector Luis Garcia vs. Isaac Avelar

Super Middleweight – Anthony Sims Jr vs. Manny Woods

Light Welterweight – Adrian Benton vs. Raymond Chacon

Lightweight – Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello

Event: PBC on FOX: Morrell vs. Fox

Venue: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Date and Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FOX, FS1

