WATCH UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier, Nunes vs. Pena Live Stream Tonight on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host UFC 269 the last big Pay-Per-View event of 2021 on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and it will be headlined by two championship bouts, the lightweight championship between Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier, and the women’s bantamweight championship between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier are two UFC Veterans who didn’t get their shine until later in their careers.

Oliveira finally had a shot at the title when he fought Michael Chandler at UFC 262 for the vacant belt and stopped Chandler in the second round to achieve his dream of becoming the champion.

The Brazilian was with the company since 2010 and never gave up on a chance to fight for the belt.

Tonight he will take on one of the best fighters in the division Dustin Poirier who is coming off a huge victory of Conor McGregor.

Poirier a native of Louisiana has only been able to hold the interim belt, but now he has the chance to fight for the legit title.

This will be the cherry on top for Poirier who has fought for the UFC for a decade.

In the co-main event the hardest hitting female fighter in the world and arguably the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt on the line against top contender Julianna Pena.

Nunes can end the fight with either hand and either foot, she has knocked out or submitted the likes of Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.

Very few women in the UFC can crack like her and if she lands its lights out but she also has a strong submission game that makes her a duel threat.

Pena is willing to take on the challenge of fighting the most devastating female striker, and she believes her wrestling will be the key.

If Pena wins this will be one of the biggest upsets in the sport because she will beat the most dominant female champion at her peak.

UFC 269 Main Card

Lightweight Championship – Charles Oliveira (Champ) vs. Dustin Poirier

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Amanda Nunes (Champ) vs. Julianna Pena

Welterweight – Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight – Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Featherweight – Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight – Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight – Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight – Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Undercard Prelims (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight – Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Women’s Flyweight – Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Featherweight – Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Bantamweight – Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Catchweight (129 lbs) Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, UFC Fight Pass

