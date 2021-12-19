Wilfredo Pagan & Carlos Marrero, III Battle to another hard-fought draw, NEW ENGLAND’S FUTURE VIII RESULTS

WEBSTER, Mass. (December 19, 2021) – Local boxers Wifredo “El Sucaro” Pagan and Carlos Marrero, III battled to another 6-round draw last night in the main event on the “New England’s Future VIII” card, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts.

The show marked the first professional boxing event in Webster in 27 years, since future 3-time, 2-division World champion and current RPE promoter, Jose Antonio Rivera, fought there back on November 18, 1994.

“The fights were as exciting and action-packed as we thought they were going to be,” Rivera said. “That’s why boxers and fans cannot go just by a boxer’s record. Styles make fights and if you don’t know by now, my son A.J. Rivera is becoming an expert at putting together exciting fights. Four of our six fights went the distance and were action packed, including the main event.”

Puerto Rico-native Pagan (6-1-2, 3 KOs), fighting out of Southbridge (MA), and his Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Marrero, III (2-6-32), fought to an entertaining 6-round split draw this past August 14th in Worcester (MA) for the vacant New England Super Lightweight Championship.

The original Pagan-Marrero was a non-stop, action-packed throw-down which the judges’ scored 58-56 in favor or Pagan, 55-59 for Marrero, and 57-57. Both fighters immediately agreed to fight a rematch for the N.E. crown.

The rematch last night was like an extension of their original confrontation, also contested for the New England. title, and the result was a boxing oddity as the two fought to another 6-round draw and their next fights, and the New England Super Lightweight Championship remained vacant.

The scoring was 58-56 in Pagan’s favor, 58-56 for Marrero, and 57-57 to account for the draw.

“The main event was action packed,” Rivera commented. “I told both fighters not to be disappointed with the decision. They fought their hearts out and fans were excited and entertained, which is what fans come to these boxing events for. It just seems that both of their styles make for an action-packed, exciting fight like the Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward Trilogy.”

In the co-featured event, former New England super lightweight title challenger Oscar Bonilla (7-3-1, 1 KO) returned to the ring after a 2 1/2 -year absence to fight Seth Basler (0-18). Bonilla pitched a shutout, winning all four rounds on each of the three judges’ scorecards.

Bonilla, of Bridgeport, was fighting for the first time in memory of his younger brother, highly decorated amateur boxer Kevan Bonilla, who was tragically murdered at the tender age of 20 this past July in New Haven.

Undefeated Florida super welterweight Josniel “TG” Castro (8-0, 6 KOs), one of the most active American fighters during 2021 in this his sixth fight, pounded Lenwood “Mr. Composure” Dozier (10-29-3, 5 KOs) until he was unable to continue after three rounds.

Worcester (MA) super middleweight Bobby “BH3” Harris, III (4-0-1, 1 KOs) registered his first knockout as a pro, dropping David Rohn (0-11-1) three times when the match was stopped midway through round one. Harris was a 2-time national amateur champion who captured a silver medal at the World Games.

New Haven (CT) super welterweight Angel “The Tsunami” Rosa (3-0, 2 KOs) was forced to go the complete distance for the first time as a pro. Rosa did win each of the four rounds on all scorecards for unanimous decision over Stacy Anderson (0-9).

In the opening bout of the evening, Derek “Hightower” Edmonds (4-0, 3 KOs) and Wewerton Silveira Silva (0-2) got things off to an exciting start, landing bombs off the opening bell. Silva got Edmonds, a 3-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, attention when he connected with a wild right. Edmonds went on to deck Silva three times for a first-round win by technical knockout.

Complete results are below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT NEW ENGLAND SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Wilfredo Pagan (6-1-2, 3 KOs), Southbridge, MA by way of Puerto Rico

D6 (58-56, 56-58, 57-57)

Carlos Marerro, III (2-6-3, 0 KOs), Bridgeport, CT

CO-FEATURE – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Oscar Bonilla (7-3-2, 1 KO), Bridgeport, CT

WDEC6 (40-36), 40-36, 40-36)

Seth Basler (0-18), Marion, Il

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Demek Edmonds (4-0, 3 KOs), Worcester, MA

WTKO1 (1:57)

Wewerton Silveira Silva (0-2), Boston, MA by way of Brazil

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Josniel Castro (8-0, 6 KOs), Boca Raton, FL

WTKO3 (3:00)

Lenwood Dozier (10-29-3, 5 KOs), Belcamp, MD

Bobby Harris III (4-0-1, 1 KO), Worcester, MA

WTKO1 (1:38)

David Rohn (0-11-1), Vila Park, IL

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Anuel Rosa (2-0, 2 KOs), New Haven, CT

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Stacy Anderson (0-9), Albuquerque, NM

INFORMATION:

