Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin, Frank Sanchez vs Christian Hammer Live Stream on FOX PPV

The Premier Boxing Champions goes to Hollywood, Florida on New Year’s Day for a stacked heavyweight boxing Pay-Per-View headlined by Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin on FOX Sports.

The first big boxing event to kick of 2022 will be a PBC on FOX PPV event loaded with heavyweight action.

On January 1st, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will take on former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin in the main event of the PBC on FOX card.

Ortiz (32-2, 27 KOs) is one of the best heavyweights in the division and he comes from the Cuban school of boxing. His only professional defeats came by knockout to the hardest punching heavyweight in the world Deontay Wilder.

The hard hitting Cuban is in his 40’s and still believes he can one day capture championship gold and hopes a knockout win against Charles Martin will get him a step closer to his goal.

Martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) once held the IBF world title, but lost it quickly by KO to British star Anthony Joshua. Fans ripped him calling him a paper champion because of how quickly he lost he belt just after winning it.

The American former champion’s goal is to beat Ortiz and land a rematch with Anthony Joshua and also get another shot at the belts.

The co-main event features undefeated Cuban heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez who trains alongside the Mexican Pay-Per-View star Canelo Alvarez in San Diego, California, taking on veteran boxer Christian Hammer.

Sanchez (19-0, 13 KOs) is one of the rising heavyweights in boxing and he is trained by Eddie Reynoso the trainer of Canelo Alvarez. This fight with Hammer will be another tough fight to help build up the confidence of Sanchez and brings him higher on the contenders list for title contention.

Hammer (26-8, 16 KOs) is a late replacement and the Romanian-German boxer has never tasted championship gold with the majority of his eight losses to the elite boxers like Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin. Hammer will be the heavy underdog and if he beats Sanchez it would be the first upset of the new year.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer

Heavyweight – Jonnie Rice vs. Michael Coffie

Heavyweight – Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Heavyweight – Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze

Heavyweight – Steven Torres vs. James Evans

Lightweight – Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno

Heavyweight – Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero

Super Featherweight – Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Luna

Light Heavyweight – Atif Oberlton vs. Ernest Amuzu

Welterweight – Alayn Limonta vs. Ray Barlow

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Date and Time: Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FOX PPV

